Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 19,663 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 520,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Newmont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 44,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

