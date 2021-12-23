Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 9,610 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,552,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,978,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,090,000.

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,756. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18.

