Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $171.48. 7,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $174.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

