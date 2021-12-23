Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $59.08. 498,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,060,116. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $331.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

