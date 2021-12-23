Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $17.87 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Markel comprises 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of Markel worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKL traded up $8.11 on Thursday, hitting $1,212.68. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,270.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,241.41. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

