Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $862,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $139.27. The stock has a market cap of $245.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

