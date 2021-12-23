Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 355 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 85,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.82. 177,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,770,010. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

