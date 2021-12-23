Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,043. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.94. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $101.94 and a 12 month high of $190.43.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.