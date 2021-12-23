Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,043. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.94. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $101.94 and a 12 month high of $190.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

