HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 638 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 18.4% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV opened at $132.05 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $233.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.