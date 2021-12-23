HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $59,000 in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 230.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 49,621 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 332.2% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 58,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of BATS DIVO opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

