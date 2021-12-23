HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 272,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.