HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for 0.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth $283,000.

FNDB stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $58.03.

