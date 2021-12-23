HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

