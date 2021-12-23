Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.71

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $154.71 and last traded at $153.01, with a volume of 3248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.74.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,174.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

