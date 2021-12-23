Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company.

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hippo will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

