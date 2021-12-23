Hock Ming Ting Sells 6,600 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $60,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Hock Ming Ting sold 11,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $99,000.00.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

