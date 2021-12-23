Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HMLP. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.27. 4,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,745. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

