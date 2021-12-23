Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.25. Hologic reported earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.22 on Monday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.