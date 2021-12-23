Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $201.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.