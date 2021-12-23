Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.42 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

