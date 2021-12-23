Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

