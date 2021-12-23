Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $21.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,601 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $21,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 477,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after buying an additional 301,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9,540.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94.

