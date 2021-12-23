Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,419 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Shares of NKE opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $263.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

