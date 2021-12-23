Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,818 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the typical daily volume of 245 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMHC. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 730.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 124,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.