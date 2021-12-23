Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 33,992 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,126,000 after acquiring an additional 643,743 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 205,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,460. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.