Howard Capital Management Inc. Invests $885,000 in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after buying an additional 1,073,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after purchasing an additional 694,637 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 384,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ITM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,744. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.