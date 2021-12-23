Howard Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF comprises about 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

