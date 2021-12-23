Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,118 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,035,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.32. The company has a market capitalization of $224.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.