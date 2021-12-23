Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,143 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 810,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

