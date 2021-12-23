Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 248,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,388,000 after purchasing an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,061,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

NYSE:HII opened at $180.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.36 and a 52-week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.