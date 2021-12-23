HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 62,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,095,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

HUYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

