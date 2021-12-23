HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price rose 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 62,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,095,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUYA. Citigroup cut their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. China Renaissance Securities dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Get HUYA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HUYA by 22.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HUYA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HUYA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in HUYA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in HUYA by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.