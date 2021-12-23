IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.53

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.53 and traded as high as C$3.95. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 726,221 shares traded.

IMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 561.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.53.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

