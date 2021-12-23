Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.26

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 238519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a market cap of $627.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth about $64,859,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ideanomics by 2,055.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $9,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ideanomics by 1,197.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,511 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $9,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

