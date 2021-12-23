iFresh (IFMK) & Its Rivals Financial Review

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare iFresh to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

iFresh has a beta of -2.74, indicating that its stock price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of iFresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iFresh and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh Competitors 1108 2629 2677 83 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 19.61%. Given iFresh’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iFresh has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iFresh and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million -$8.29 million -1.01 iFresh Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 9.97

iFresh’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh N/A N/A N/A iFresh Competitors 1.84% 22.16% 4.75%

Summary

iFresh rivals beat iFresh on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

