IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.37

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and traded as low as $35.41. IGM Financial shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 1,310 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGIFF. Desjardins upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.02%.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

