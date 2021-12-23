Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.38

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.38 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.88). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.98), with a volume of 93,681 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on IKA shares. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ilika from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £239.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.14.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

