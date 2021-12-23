Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $129,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $237.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $246.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.06.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

