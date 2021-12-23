Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.97 and last traded at $34.97. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

