ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 5.5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.93. 12,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,890,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 119.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

