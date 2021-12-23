IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a report on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $6.35 on Thursday. IN8bio has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

