Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 11,561 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

