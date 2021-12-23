Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 16,017 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 51.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCO. Bank of America cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

