Independent Advisor Alliance Has $671,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.85. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

