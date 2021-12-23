Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $859,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $341,269,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $254.55 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.92 and a 200 day moving average of $264.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,389 shares of company stock valued at $205,261,892 over the last quarter.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

