Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 266 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $23,892,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $81.85 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.