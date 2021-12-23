Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,117 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 51,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 399,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

