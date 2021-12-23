Indivior (LON:INDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $265.60

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 265.60 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 263.20 ($3.48), with a volume of 188835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.60 ($3.44).

The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.63.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

