InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.83. InfuSystem shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 73,059 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $344.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.06.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,858. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 99.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 40.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 28.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 62.5% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

