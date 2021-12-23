ING Groep NV Acquires New Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

ALLY stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

